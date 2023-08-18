Around Siouxland: Food Bank of Siouxland’s 20th Annual Golf Classic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Food Bank of Siouxland is holding its 20th Golf Classic this September.

The event takes place at the Whispering Creek Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 11. Money raised during the event goes to the food bank so they can continue to provide various resources to the Siouxland community.

If you are interested in registering for the event, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.