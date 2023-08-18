Bishop Heelan feeling the impact of Education Savings Accounts as the school year approaches

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Over the summer, there have been many changes for students, faculty and buildings for Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools. But with summer winding down, the teachers are excited to see the students flood the halls.

“Just the energy that the kids bring on the first day, we all love summer, but we also love being back surrounded by all of their friends and the positive environment,” said Gage Fenton, the vocal music teacher at Bishop Heelan High School.

“To see their smiles, and despite what they say, they are excited to come back,” said Mary Kay Augustine, the English teacher at Bishop Heelan High School.

Summer is a time of relaxation for teachers and students, but it’s also an opportunity to make improvements where they are needed. For Bishop Heelan a big focus was placed on growing Sacred Heart’s Preschool through 8th-Grade building.

“We’re getting new classrooms, a new lunchroom, all kinds of stuff, so there’s a capitol project actually going on out there,” said John Flanery, President of the Bishop Heelan Catholic School System.

While the summer was a great time for Bishop Heelan school buildings to undergo a makeover, it was also the first summer students could utilize educational savings accounts.

“We’ve certainly seen an impact from the Educational Savings Account that the state of Iowa has implemented this year, for the most part, we’ve tried to take care of our current families and make sure they’re the ones eligible for the ESA receive the ESA and that it helps them with their tuition for the upcoming school year,” said Flanery

Flanery said they don’t have an official number on how many students qualified for the ESA but did say it’s in the several hundred.

With the funds from ESA, Bishop Heelan was able to provide raises heading into the school year.

“We have probably averaged between one and two percent salary increases over the last many years, this year we were able to provide a 10% increase to our faculty and staff,” said Flanery.

The first day for K through 12 students at Bishop Heelan is Aug. 23.

