Boy, 9, dies after crashing off-road motorcycle while not wearing protective gear, police say

Police say a 9-year-old child has died after crashing an off-road motorcycle while he was not...
Police say a 9-year-old child has died after crashing an off-road motorcycle while he was not wearing any protective gear.(Mikhail Mironov via Canva | File image)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas say a young boy has died after an off-roading crash over the weekend.

KVVU reports that the crash involved a 9-year-old boy who was riding on an off-road motorcycle last Sunday afternoon.

According to Las Vegas police, the boy was riding the motorcycle on a sidewalk without any protective gear. He lost control and was thrown from the bike as it overturned.

Medical personnel were called to the scene and transported the 9-year-old to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, officers said that the Clark County coroner’s office notified them that the child succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Authorities did not immediately identify the boy.

Police have not said if the 9-year-old’s parents will be facing any charges.

