Dangerous heat arrives Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been the story all week and it finally comes into full force this weekend. It will be close to triple digits on Saturday with heat index values surpassing 110 degrees in some locations. First, we have to enjoy our Friday, and it will be perfect compared to the extended forecast. Temperatures will be topping off in the upper 80s, but with breezy conditions as gusts could reach 30 mph.

Saturday begins a stretch of temperatures well above 90 degrees that lasts throughout next week. Dew points will also rise into the mid to upper 70s creating a sweltering environment. If you have to be outside for extended periods of time, stay hydrated and find shade as often as possible. However, there is some good news! Yesterday morning it appeared that Sunday would be identical to Saturday, but now a cold front is expected to move through and drop temperatures into the low to mid 90s. Meanwhile, cloud cover and precipitation will be on the lower end in the coming days.

Monday through Wednesday of next week will feature a daily chance of reaching 100 degrees as summer will not let go of its grip across Siouxland. Sunny skies remain prevalent through this time as well.

