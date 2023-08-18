Dangerous heat moving into Siouxland this weekend and next week.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon, Siouxland. Today has not been so bad as temperatures have been in the 70s and 80s across the region and dewpoints are sitting in the 60s, which isn’t making it as humid outside this afternoon.

Siouxland has been dealing with another breezy day with wind gusts nearing up to 30 miles per hour out of the south. Also, we have been seeing very sunny days across the area.

Tonight, you can expect lows in the 60s and 70s across the region with mostly clear skies. We will also see wind continue to be out of the south, up to 15 miles per hour, which isn’t as windy as we saw during the day. We also have a chance of maybe seeing some ground smoke in a few places, but for the most part, smoke will be staying in a loft above the ground.

With the smoke moving in, air quality alerts are in place for much of our counties west of I-29, which will continue through Sunday as a cool front will move through Saturday night, bringing our temperatures down, but also ground smoke will move in.

Speaking of Saturday, we have a First Alert Weather Day in effect as we will be seeing excessive heat move in with highs in the upper 90s to triple digits across the region. Heat index values will be topping off near 110 degrees at times on Saturday.

The good news is that the cool front will move, dropping our temperatures down into the low 90s on Sunday, but ground smoke will be the main issue on Sunday. Then, by next week, the summer heat really kicks in, with highs staying at or over 100 degrees and heat index values climbing near 110 degrees.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest on News 4 at 6 and 10.

