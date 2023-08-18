EXPLAINER: Breakdown of parents’ allegations against Sioux City School Board members, Sioux City Police Chief

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Did members of the Sioux City School Board turn a parent over to the FBI for domestic terrorism? That’s the question being asked after comments were made at two school board meetings this summer.

KTIV has been digging deeper into the allegations and has spoken to several people involved, including Chad Krastel, the parent who says he was contacted by the FBI over comments he made several years ago.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS:

2019: Mr. Krastel first addressed the Sioux City School Board after his 4-year-old daughter said she was assaulted at school.

2020: As the pandemic began, Mr. Krastel addressed the school board several times regarding his daughter and the school’s masking requirements during COVID-19.

Late 2020: Mr. Krastel states he was contacted by Special Agent Stephen Friend, the Sioux City liaison for the FBI. They met face-to-face in Sioux City in December 2020.

Mid-June 2023: Mr. Krastel contacts school board president Dan Greenwell asking if someone on the school board had turned him in to the FBI in 2020.

June 26, 2023: During the June 26th school board meeting, Mr. Krastel states the FBI contacted him regarding comments made to the board in 2020 during public comment. Nothing more was said during this meeting.

August 14, 2023: During the August 14th school board meeting Mr. Krastel again addresses the school board regarding the FBI.

During this past school board meeting on August 14th, a heated conversation between Sioux City School Board President Dan Greenwell and board member Monique Scarlett led to a brief recess, after Krastel addressed the board with claims two board members turned him into the FBI in 2020.

“Dr. Paul Gausman, Chief of Police Rex Muller and Mayor Bob Scott colluded with two members of this board to intimidate a father. Why? For simply standing for his daughters, and it was because I had the audacity to speak out against mask mandates,” Krastel stated in front of the Sioux City Sioux Board on Monday night.

Krastel has addressed the school board several times since 2019. He claims he was contacted by an FBI agent in 2020 regarding comments he had made to the board.

“So again, it didn’t seem like I was under formal investigation. But again, it was meant to scare me. And that’s, that’s really what it boiled down to,” Krastel told KTIV in an in-studio interview on August 17th, 2023.

During Monday night’s board meeting, Krastel claimed two board members felt threatened by him in 2020.

“I have here the information from the FBI. This confirmed what I already knew. Monique Scarlett and Perla Alarcon-Flory chose to collude with these individuals and label me as a domestic terrorist,” Krastel stated during the board meeting.

Following Krastel’s statement, Board President Greenwell addressed the situation, which Scarlett said was quote “out of order”. When reached for comment, Monique Scarlett released a statement that said in part: “I was shaken and appalled by the vehemence and absurdity of such outlandish allegations. I have never contacted the FBI for any reason during my tenure on this board or for that matter in my entire life!”

KTIV also reached out to Alarcon-Flory who released the following statement:

“The safety and well-being of every one of our students have always been paramount to me.” “Student achievement can only occur when we create spaces where students are safe, feel welcomed, respected, heard, and are supported intellectually and emotionally according to their needs and abilities.” “Parental involvement is crucial for our students to achieve their fullest potential.” “I have championed parental involvement since 2009, when I began my service on the Sioux City Community Schools’ School Improvement Advisory Committee, and more so, when I began my service on the Board of Education in 2013.” “I am proud to say that during my 10-year tenure as a Board member I listened to students, parents/guardians, certified and classified staff, building administrators, cabinet members, and other community stakeholders.” “I have tirelessly lobbied and advocated for the resources that our scholars at the SCCSD needed. In my dual role as a parent and Board member, I have collaborated with our stellar personnel, and I have worked shoulder to shoulder with other parents.” “I have never colluded with anyone to silence any individual, let alone a parent/guardian seeking the best for their child, nor have I ever labeled anyone as a domestic terrorist, and I have never contacted the FBI.” “As I mentioned, the full partnership between parents and schools is vital for the success of the students.”

According to the FBI, there has never been a formal investigation into Mr. Krastel.

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller, when asked about inquiries into Mr. Krastel, issued the following statement on Tuesday:

“At no point has the Sioux City Police Department ever reported Mr. Krastel to the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a suspect in any crime, nor have we attempted to label him as a “domestic terrorist”. Nor have we ever allowed Sioux City Police officers to stand by at public meetings such as school board meetings or city council meetings in an effort to intimidate individuals who may be in attendance.”

On Wednesday, Mr. Krastel filed a formal complaint with the Sioux City Police Department against Police Chief Rex Mueller.

Thursday afternoon, Sioux City Police Captain Chris Groves released the following information to KTIV:

“Over the past few days, there have been several media request for comments related to an article published on August 15. Chad Krastel had made statements or allegations reference actions of the Sioux City Police Department. On August 16, Chief Mueller provided a brief comment to refute some of these statements. In particular, Chief Mueller stated “At no point has the Sioux City Police department ever reported Mr. Krastel to the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a suspect in any crime, nor have we attempted to label him as a domestic terrorist” and “We would never deploy police officers in an effort to intimidate any attendees at public meetings, that’s simply not how we do business”.” “I have completed an internal investigation into allegations made about employees of the Sioux City Police Department related to these statements. In the end, I can confirm the statements made by Chief Mueller are accurate. In 2020, Chad Krastel had reported criminal complaints to the Sioux City Police Department. Mr Krastel was not satisfied with the level of service provided by the department. There were several meetings attempting to rectify the issues, but Mr Krastel continued to state his frustrations with the department. It was reported there were comments or statements made that Mr Krastel was going to request the assistance of a “higher authority” or federal agencies and the FBI was mentioned. Chief Mueller did contact the local FBI office to notify them Chad Krastel may contact them about the Sioux City Police Department. This was done as a courtesy and he advised the FBI the Sioux City Police Department would fully cooperate with any investigation for allegations alleged against the department. Chad Krastel WAS NOT reported to the FBI as a suspect of any crime. It was actually the opposite in that the FBI was notified that Chad Krastel felt he had received inadequate service from the Sioux City Police Department and provided him with an avenue to speak with someone about it. As part of my investigation, I spoke with former FBI Special Agent Stephen Friend. Agent Friend provided me with a written statement that I have attached. Agent Friend confirms the above information. Chad Krastel was not reported to the FBI as a suspect of any crime and was not investigated or labeled as a domestic terrorist.” “Sioux City Police Department will not make any additional comments related to this issue.”

In an official declaration Thursday afternoon, FBI Special Agent Stephen Friend stated he met with Mr. Krastel in December 2020 to discuss his complaints with the Sioux City Police Department. In May 2023, Special Agent Friend states he testified to members of Congress over conducted surveillance of participants at school board meetings in Florida in 2022 while he was investigating domestic terrorism.

In his official report dated August 17th, Friend states Sioux City Police Chief Mueller never referred Krastel to the FBI as a potential domestic terrorist saying quote: “This did not occur. At no point has Mr. Krastel been the subject of an FBI investigation nor a target of FBI Surveillance. Further, SCPD Chief Mueller never referred Mr. Krastel to the FBI as a potential domestic terrorist or criminal subject.”

