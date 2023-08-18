Explosion reported at gas plant in Tennessee; evacuation ordered near facility

By Daniel Smithson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Authorities have reported there was an explosion Friday morning at a gas plant in Hickman County.

The explosion was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at the Tennessee Gas Pipeline facility located at 2775 Highway 48.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for a mile-radius around the facility. It’s unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

Multiple Hickman County agencies are responding to the explosion, as well as the Nashville Fire Department at the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management agency.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Southeast South Dakota were called in to help with a...
Police: 2 women arrested after running over officer, leading pursuit in stolen vehicle
The roundabout is located in Orange City, Iowa where Iowa Highway 10 and Jay Avenue meet.
First roundabout in Northwest Iowa to open to traffic Friday
Police believe the two women pictured here were involved in a crash on Lewis Blvd that damaged...
Sioux City Police looking for 2 women allegedly involved in crash on Lewis Blvd
People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end...
120-year-old Iowa church may have to close its doors soon
2 people die after tractor vs minivan crash in Cuming County, NE

Latest News

President Joe Biden has opened a Camp David summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol...
Biden meets with leaders of Japan and South Korea at Camp David
FILE - Students hug at a memorial following a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Michigan school shooter who killed 4 was not mentally ill, doctor testifies
A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.
2 found dead on university campus in Georgia, police say
FILE - This photo shows part of the Justice Department's statement of facts in the complaint...
Proud Boy on house arrest in Jan. 6 case disappears ahead of sentencing
The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife charged in ambush-style killing of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan