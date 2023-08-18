‘God took a really good man’: Maui wildfire victim spent last moments shielding friend’s dog

Franklin Trejos reportedly died in the Maui wildfires while using his body to shield his friend's dog. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - A Maui resident spent the last moments of his life protecting his friend’s beloved dog.

KHNL reports that Franklin Trejos, 68, died in the Lahaina wildfire as he attempted to flee with a friend’s dog named Sam.

Trejos’ friends said they are not surprised to hear about his actions.

Geoff Bogar, a retired fire captain, knew Trejos for 35 years. He was also the one who found his friend’s body lying on top of the remains of his 3-year-old golden retriever.

The retired fire captain said it was clear that Trejos had tried whatever he could to protect Sam.

According to The Associated Press, Trejos and Bogar initially stayed behind to help others in Lahaina while trying to save their house.

But as the flames moved closer, the men knew they had to flee and ran to their cars.

Bogar’s vehicle wouldn’t start, but he ended up breaking through a window and crawling out. He stayed on the ground until a police officer found him.

He was taken to a hospital by first responders, but Trejos didn’t escape.

The 68-year-old reportedly died in the flames along with Sam.

Trejos had lived for years with Bogar and his wife Shannon Weber-Bogar. He helped her with her seizures when her husband couldn’t.

The couple said Trejos filled their lives with love and laughter.

“God took a really good man,” Shannon Weber-Bogar said.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Southeast South Dakota were called in to help with a...
Police: 2 women arrested after running over officer, leading pursuit in stolen vehicle
The roundabout is located in Orange City, Iowa where Iowa Highway 10 and Jay Avenue meet.
Roundabout in Orange City, IA to open
Police believe the two women pictured here were involved in a crash on Lewis Blvd that damaged...
Sioux City Police looking for 2 women allegedly involved in crash on Lewis Blvd
People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end...
120-year-old Iowa church may have to close its doors soon
2 people die after tractor vs minivan crash in Cuming County, NE

Latest News

Officials said the worker was exiting a portable toilet on site and was struck by a reversing...
Construction worker run over by water truck while exiting portable toilet
Police in the Houston area have identified Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez as the person of...
Person of interest identified in strangling death of 11-year-old girl found under her bed in Texas
Jason Halkias, left, visited his 100th location on Friday.
Iowa man stops at Orange City to visit his 100th Pizza Ranch
Cars are only able to access half of the roundabout, which Friday afternoon was controlled by a...
Roundabout in Orange City partially open but vehicles moving slowly
Members of the Sgt. Floyd Tri-State Chapter preparing for the weekend
Sgt. Floyd Tri-State Chapter prepares for 4th annual Sgt. Floyd weekend