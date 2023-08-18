Head of Maui emergency management resigns; death toll for Hawaii wildfires remains at 111

In a news release Thursday, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen announced the head of the Maui...
In a news release Thursday, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen announced the head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency, Administrator Herman Andaya, resigned from his position.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - The embattled head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency has resigned effectively immediately amid sharp critiques of his handling of the wildfire disaster.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen made the announcement in a news release Thursday.

Administrator Herman Andaya cited “health reasons” in his resignation.

“Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible and I look forward to making that announcement soon,” Bissen said.

Andaya has faced mounting questions about his leadership.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Andaya defended the decision not to activate emergency sirens in Lahaina, saying activating the sirens would have “sent people fleeing into fire.”

According to KHNL, the sirens are considered “all-hazards,” including for wildfires.

Andaya’s whereabouts on the night of the wildfire are also raising concerns.

His resignation leaves Maui without an emergency management head as recovery teams continue the grueling work of recovering remains from the wreckage of what was Lahaina’s historic center.

As of Thursday, the death toll in the disaster stands at 111. But with hundreds still missing, authorities concede that number is almost certain to rise.

Officials say among the dead are entire families whose bodies were found huddled in cars or in homes, underscoring the speed of the wildfire and the lack of a warning.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end...
120-year-old Iowa church may have to close its doors soon
Police lights generic
Sioux City Police respond to a stabbing on Virginia Street
The view of The Warrior Hotel in Historic Downtown Sioux City
Years of hard work have come full circle in the grand re-opening of The Warrior Hotel in historic downtown Sioux City
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Southeast South Dakota were called in to help with a...
Police: 2 women arrested after running over officer, leading pursuit in stolen vehicle
The roundabout is located in Orange City, Iowa where Iowa Highway 10 and Jay Avenue meet.
First roundabout in Northwest Iowa to open to traffic Friday

Latest News

Indictments for former president Donald Trump are stacking in several jurisdictions. (CNN,...
Trump grand jurors' information doxed, police investigating
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Justice Department seeks 33 years in prison for ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in Jan. 6 case
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump cancels news conference on election fraud claims, citing attorneys’ advice
A new law that bans citizens of China and some other countries from purchasing property in...
Judge rules Florida law banning some Chinese property purchases can be enforced