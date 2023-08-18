Iowa residents who qualify for LIHEAP may qualify for a free window AC unit

By Taylor Deckert
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Keeping the community cool - that’s what one Siouxland non-profit is doing by connecting households that qualify for LIHEAP with a free AC unit.

The Community Action Agency of Siouxland has a stock of several types of fans for LIHEAP or WeCare. So far this year, 95 window AC units have been given out.

This program is part of the LIHEAP, which is funded at the federal level that is often connected to winter heating bills but also funds during the summer heat with window a-c, a fan, or repairing central AC units. In years past they’ve given out 130 units in the summer months.

“An air conditioner in weather like this can make the difference in life or death, literally. That’s why Congress funds this program. So we don’t want anybody that might be eligible for a window air conditioner to suffer,” said Jean Logan, Executive Director of the Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

If you qualified for LIHEAP last winter, you can call and make an appointment to see if you qualify for the summer program for the AC units or fans.

To qualify, you must meet standard LIHEAP eligible or WeCare, and must have someone in the home with a medical condition that worsens with heat (self-declared), for renters or homeowners that do not already have Central AC in the home. Renters must have a letter of permission from their landlord.

No household can receive a Window Ac for two consecutive years.

This doesn’t apply to just the Sioux City metro, this covers all 99 counties in Iowa.

Call the Sioux City locations and they can connect you with your local office to get this process started. You can call their office during the work week at 712-274-1610 to schedule an appointment.

This program ends September 30th.

Logan stressed that if you have received a shut-off notice from your utility company, you can call the Agency and they might be able to help restore your power.

They want to make sure everyone is safe during this dangerous heat.

