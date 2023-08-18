Loss of players creates a new look for the Mustangs

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Back on the gridiron, the Morningside Mustang football team is building back up for another run in the fall.

Now, it will be a new look for the Mustang squad this season as it will be the first time in what seems to be a long time that Joe Dolincheck will not start the season under center.

The stangs also lost a good chunk of their defense with three of their top five tacklers graduating after last season.

But as always, the rebuild is fast, and Morningside is confident in their ability to run the ball as Ryan Cole returns from a season where he chugged along for 1,359 yards and 25 touchdowns. And leading receiver, Zach Norton is back as well, so the weapons are there, it’s just time to see what they are capable of.

“The challenge is going to be for me as a coach and the guy I pick as a player to get there,” says Steve Ryan, Morningside’s head coach. “And I like, the three guys I mentioned, I like them all, so it’s not like a ehh, I like you all, I have to make a decision and then we just got to get moving forward, and whoever that is that guy is going to get there.”

The Mustangs begin their season on the road at Benedictine of Kansas, kick off is set for 1 p.m. on August 26th in Atchison, Kansas.

