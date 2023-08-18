Car swerves to avoid deer, hits over 10 vehicles at Tri-State Auto Sales

Caption
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you were driving along Floyd Blvd Friday morning you may have seen several vehicles damaged at an auto sales business.

The Sioux City Police Department says Thursday night a driver lost control and struck multiple parked cars at the Tri-State Auto Sales on Floyd Blvd.

Police say at about 10:45 p.m. a driver going northbound on Floyd tried to avoid a deer and ended up losing control of their vehicle. When the vehicle swerved, it ended up hitting 13 parked cars in the Tri-State Auto Sales lot.

This diagram shows the SCPD's account of how the vehicles at Tri-State Auto Sales were damaged.
This diagram shows the SCPD's account of how the vehicles at Tri-State Auto Sales were damaged.(Sioux City Police Department)

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

