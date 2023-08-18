Roundabout in Orange City partially open but vehicles moving slowly

Cars are only able to access half of the roundabout, which Friday afternoon was controlled by a...
Cars are only able to access half of the roundabout, which Friday afternoon was controlled by a traffic signal.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, IA (KTIV) - The Iowa Department of Transportation is installing a new roundabout in Orange City, and while it’s open for traffic, things are still moving slowly.

On Friday, crews continued construction efforts, even as a DOT news release indicated the roundabout would be open by August 18. According to that news release, the roundabout is the first in Northwest Iowa to be placed on a highway.

We called the DOT district office to ask when the roundabout would be fully operational but we haven’t heard back.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Southeast South Dakota were called in to help with a...
Police: 2 women arrested after running over officer, leading pursuit in stolen vehicle
The roundabout is located in Orange City, Iowa where Iowa Highway 10 and Jay Avenue meet.
Roundabout in Orange City, IA to open
Police believe the two women pictured here were involved in a crash on Lewis Blvd that damaged...
Sioux City Police looking for 2 women allegedly involved in crash on Lewis Blvd
People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end...
120-year-old Iowa church may have to close its doors soon
2 people die after tractor vs minivan crash in Cuming County, NE

Latest News

Jason Halkias, left, visited his 100th location on Friday.
Iowa man stops at Orange City to visit his 100th Pizza Ranch
Members of the Sgt. Floyd Tri-State Chapter preparing for the weekend
Sgt. Floyd Tri-State Chapter prepares for 4th annual Sgt. Floyd weekend
Sioux City Police responded to a robbery on Nebraska Street Friday morning that resulted in...
Sioux City Police arrest 19-year-old and 3 minors after early morning robbery
This picture shows damage at Tri-State in Sioux City.
Car swerves to avoid deer, hits over 10 vehicles at Tri-State Auto Sales