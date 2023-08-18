Roundabout in Orange City partially open but vehicles moving slowly

ORANGE CITY, IA (KTIV) - The Iowa Department of Transportation is installing a new roundabout in Orange City, and while it’s open for traffic, things are still moving slowly.

On Friday, crews continued construction efforts, even as a DOT news release indicated the roundabout would be open by August 18. According to that news release, the roundabout is the first in Northwest Iowa to be placed on a highway.

We called the DOT district office to ask when the roundabout would be fully operational but we haven’t heard back.

