Sgt. Floyd Tri-State Chapter prepares for 4th annual Sgt. Floyd weekend

Members of the Sgt. Floyd Tri-State Chapter preparing for the weekend(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This weekend is a big chance for Sioulxanders to experience a big piece of Siouxland history.

Members of the Sgt. Floyd Tri-State Chapter are gearing up for the 4th annual Sgt. Floyd weekend.

It’s a weekend filled with events that take everyone back to significant events that helped shape Siouxland.

Re-enactments have been put on by this group for decades, as they share a passion for living history.

”They started this encampment in the later 80s and we’ve been doing it every year since. We do it the weekend closest to the 20th of Aug. because that was the day that Sgt. Floyd passed away,” said Brad Holder, a member of the Sgt. Floyd Tri-State Chapter.

The group will honor Sgt. Floyd at 6 pm on Saturday as they will re-enact the burial of Sgt. Floyd.

To keep the burial as authentic as they can, the group will be dressed in their full uniform even with the intense heat this weekend.

”This one is going to be pretty hot, so we’ll hydrate ourselves pretty good here at the camp before we go up there. Water is a key thing. Plenty of water this weekend,” said Holder.

The weekend festivities kicked off Friday night at 6 with music and food at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.

