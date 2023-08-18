Sioux City Police arrest 19-year-old and 3 minors after early morning robbery

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Four people have been arrested after police in Sioux City responded to a robbery early Friday morning.

According to police, a call came in around 3:20 a.m. in the 3600 block of Nebraska St.

The victim told police that he went to this location to meet a female who he had recently met on social media. Once at the residence, he was met by two females who took him inside. Once inside, the victim said that two males came out of a room and robbed him at gunpoint.

Police later located all four suspects involved in the incident. The two juvenile females and one juvenile male were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. Police also arrested 19-year-old Da Lontae Drew Pearson and charged him with Robbery 1st Degree.

Da Lontae Drew Pearson mug (scpd)

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.