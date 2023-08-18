Siouxland community attends June E. Nylen Cancer Center’s open house to see its latest technology

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One out of two men and one out of three women will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lives, that’s according to the American Cancer Society. Now one Siouxland cancer center aims to combat these statistics by providing the best treatment possible for their patients.

Throughout the last 5 years, June E. Nylen Cancer Center has expanded its resources and treatments. Since 2019, June E. Nylen Cancer Center has installed a Pet Scanner, CT scanner, and two radiation treatment machines. It has also provided an on-site lab and medical oncology program.

Due to Covid, they have been unable to share with their donors about the latest technology installed. When the pandemic was declared over, they were finally able to open up their doors.

Thursday night, the June E. Nylen Cancer Center held an open house.

“This gives us an opportunity to showcase the cancer center and everything we have to offer our patients and their families. I’m very proud of this center. The things that we offer for the community and the services that we provide,” said Krista McCullough, Executive Director of June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

Every guest was given a tour of the building. Experts in each department were there to share how they treat their patients.

Mccullough also shared that they are in the planning phase to expand and remodel the building.

