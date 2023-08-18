There’s a new documentary about Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne

By Joe McMahan
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you are a fan of football, and especially Nebraska football, you probably know who Tom Osborne is.

Now there is a documentary about his career as a head coach of Big Red.

The documentary, titled “Day By Day,” covers his career building the team and coaching staff and his journey leading the Huskers to three national championships.

On the surface, it’s a film about a coach and his team, but at its core, it’s a story about a man many people can relate to.

“This is essentially around Nebraska and the football team and coach Osborne. The stories in between are human stories that happened to everyday life people and so I think everybody can relate to the story. Everybody is able to get something out of it and its truly inspiring,” said Josh Davis, an Executive Producer for Day By Day.

For more information about the documentary, you can visit here.

