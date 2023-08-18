Wayne State College volleyball focusing on ‘max out’ effort heading into upcoming season

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - The Wayne State College volleyball team has been on the rise the past few seasons, but last season elevated the Wildcats to a whole new level with plenty of ‘firsts.’

The Wildcats jumped out to a hot start last season with a school record of 24-straight wins, and that momentum kept fueling them the remainder of the season.

Wayne State held on to the top spot in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll for five straight weeks, won the NSIC regular season title, and hosted the NCAA Central Regional volleyball tournament for the first time ever.

The Wildcats are looking to pick up right where they left off as they return all but one starter from last season’s 30-3 team.

Head coach Scott Kneifl says this year’s crew is very hungry for more. There is no shortage of motivation as this group hopes to accomplish even more for Wayne State volleyball this season.

”They’re just really competitive. They get after it every drill. You know, they’re great teammates, which is phenomenal. Our senior leadership has been outstanding up to this point, which is really exciting for us, but it’s just how competitive they are. They want to win, they want to get after it, they want to do it the right way. So, all the little things, you know, it turns into a big thing, and that’s what we’re working on right now,” said Scott Kneifl, Wayne State College volleyball head coach.

The Wildcats are a veteran heavy crew this year along with the addition of two transfers and six freshman. This year’s leaders are happy with the competitiveness so far, and are reminding everyone to keep bringing the max out effort.

“I just hope we go all out. We have a few words... we have no regrets, we have resilience and max out, and within those it’s just to leave nothing out there on the floor, max out any everything with energy, effort, and intensity, just all of that. So that’s our goal. Just leave it all out on the floor basically. So, we’re excited to do that,” said Kelsie Cada, fifth-year outside hitter.

Wayne State kicks off a challenging schedule with the Concordia, Irvine tournament on September 1st. They’re also looking forward to being a part of Volleyball Day in Nebraska on August 30.

The Wildcats were picked to finish second in the 2023 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll released on August 9th. Wildcat junior middle hitter Taya Beller was voted by league coaches as the Preseason Player of the Year in the NSIC.

