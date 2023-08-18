Western Iowa Tech makes history but falls in program opener

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Western Iowa Tech Comets made history on Thursday afternoon by merely stepping on the court in a sanctioned NJCAA regular-season match.

But there was still a game to be played and the Comets jumped out to an early 19-12 lead on the Briar Cliff Chargers J.V. squad. However, the Chargers would battle back and take set 1.

While the other sets were also competitive Briar Cliff was able to spoil the home opener for the Comet faithful, taking the match in straight sets. The loss does not discourage the Comets one bit though as they’re hoping to learn from the match and use the lessons learned throughout the season.

“We got out to some big runs, and I think we took early leads in all three sets, and certainly in that first set we had quite a big lead and part of the learning process is learning how to win and it’s tough to do that without feeling what it’s like to lose at the college level first,” said WITCC Head Coach Dante Frattini. “So unfortunately, that’s just kind of part of the process, but we know throughout this season we’re going to have lots of opportunities to get better and that is what this is about.”

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end...
120-year-old Iowa church may have to close its doors soon
Police lights generic
Sioux City Police respond to a stabbing on Virginia Street
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Southeast South Dakota were called in to help with a...
Police: 2 women arrested after running over officer, leading pursuit in stolen vehicle
The view of The Warrior Hotel in Historic Downtown Sioux City
Years of hard work have come full circle in the grand re-opening of The Warrior Hotel in historic downtown Sioux City
The roundabout is located in Orange City, Iowa where Iowa Highway 10 and Jay Avenue meet.
First roundabout in Northwest Iowa to open to traffic Friday

Latest News

Players on the Morningside football team get warmed up for their final practice of the season...
Loss of players creates a new look for the Mustangs
Hinton Volleyball preview
Hinton Blackhawks are striving to repeat last year season
Scott Ota is greeted with a hat as he makes his way into the Explorers dugout after a homerun.
Explorer’s walk it off to take game two
Briar Cliff Climbs from the bottom
Briar Cliff Chargers are trying to climb their way up from last year’s fallout