Western Iowa Tech makes history but falls in program opener

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Western Iowa Tech Comets made history on Thursday afternoon by merely stepping on the court in a sanctioned NJCAA regular-season match.

But there was still a game to be played and the Comets jumped out to an early 19-12 lead on the Briar Cliff Chargers J.V. squad. However, the Chargers would battle back and take set 1.

While the other sets were also competitive Briar Cliff was able to spoil the home opener for the Comet faithful, taking the match in straight sets. The loss does not discourage the Comets one bit though as they’re hoping to learn from the match and use the lessons learned throughout the season.

“We got out to some big runs, and I think we took early leads in all three sets, and certainly in that first set we had quite a big lead and part of the learning process is learning how to win and it’s tough to do that without feeling what it’s like to lose at the college level first,” said WITCC Head Coach Dante Frattini. “So unfortunately, that’s just kind of part of the process, but we know throughout this season we’re going to have lots of opportunities to get better and that is what this is about.”

