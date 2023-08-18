Woman shoots, kills sex offender who tried to break in her home, sheriff says

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 42-year-old Jayson Magrum died in the Aug. 11...
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 42-year-old Jayson Magrum died in the Aug. 11 shooting at the home in Three Points, just outside of Tucson.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By John Macaluso and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THREE POINTS, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – A convicted sex offender was shot and killed by a woman while trying to break into her Arizona home last week, officials said.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 42-year-old Jayson Magrum died in the Aug. 11 shooting at the home in Three Points, just outside of Tucson.

According to the sheriff’s department, Magrum was trying to break into a woman’s home. She told him to leave, but he did not stop.

Officials said the woman then grabbed a gun and fired a warning shot. Magrum then tried to disarm her, and he was shot and killed.

Deputies said the woman was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation.

The woman, who was not named, is not facing any charges.

Magrum was a registered sex offender on the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s OffenderWatch website.

The website said he was convicted in Utah of attempted forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Magrum was also convicted of aggravated domestic violence in Pima County in 2014. He was sentenced to six months in prison.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Southeast South Dakota were called in to help with a...
Police: 2 women arrested after running over officer, leading pursuit in stolen vehicle
The roundabout is located in Orange City, Iowa where Iowa Highway 10 and Jay Avenue meet.
First roundabout in Northwest Iowa to open to traffic Friday
Police believe the two women pictured here were involved in a crash on Lewis Blvd that damaged...
Sioux City Police looking for 2 women allegedly involved in crash on Lewis Blvd
People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end...
120-year-old Iowa church may have to close its doors soon
2 people die after tractor vs minivan crash in Cuming County, NE

Latest News

Tree damage from a possible tornado is a familiar sight in the South and Midwest, but not in...
Rhode Island tornado lifts car as New England storms flood roads, topple trees
Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-USVI)
Free speech debate continues to boil in Washington
Free speech debate continues to boil in Washington
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister...
LIVE: US, Japan and South Korea are bolstering mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
Noelle Tavares, 20, of North Falmouth, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty this week to charges...
Passenger who survived fiery crash that claimed 4 lives is facing charges