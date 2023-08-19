“Life Rolls On Truck Show” in Cushing, IA raises funds for a cause

CUSHING, IA (KTIV) -In 2016 Thomas Joy was in a single vehicle accident.

He spent months at Madonna Rehabilitation after breaking his neck and back.

in 2021 he founded a truck show centered around giving back to those in need.

“I had a lot of people who gave to me in my time of need, and I knew I couldn’t pay them all back individually, so I spent a few years trying to figure out how I can pay it forward,” said Joy, “Life Rolls On Truck Show” founder.

After some brainstorming, Thomas Joy, took his love of trucks and combined it with his calling to give back in any way he could.

“It’s always been a part of me, grew up around them with my dad, and I just knew the trucking community will give back in a time of need,” said Joy.

Since the “Life Rolls On Truck Show” started in 2021, they have raised more than $20,000.

That money goes directly to the children’s side of Madonna Rehabilitation in Nebraska to help families in need.

“I’ve seen and heard a lot of stories out there. I couldn’t imagine being a parent or the child and trying to figure out where or what the next move in life was. So, if we can help out in any manner, that’s all we’re aiming for,” said Joy.

With big goals in mind, Joy has his sights set on expanding the truck show so the impact on the children at Madonna Rehabilitation can be even greater.

“Next year we did secure the Tyson Event’s Center in Sioux City for a 2-day show. June 15th and 16th, you know there’s a lot of planning still in the process but last Wednesday we did go secure that for next year, so we can watch it grow even further,” said Joy.

Money that is donated is raised many ways for the event, including the entry fee for the show, raffles, sponsors, and donations from the public.

To learn more about the event, you can find a link to their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.