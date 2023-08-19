One week from kickoff, Briar Cliff football is ready to go all in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s a big weekend for college football fans as it’s the last weekend without college football as the start of the season is nearly here.

That includes teams right here in the GPAC that have their first kick off one week from Saturday.

The Briar Cliff Chargers are eager to get back out on the field next week as they travel to face Waldorf to open the season. The Chargers had a sour taste in their mouth after finishing last season’s campaign at 1-10 overall. Head coach Shane LaDage says that led to this veteran group really buying in throughout the entire off season pouring in plenty of hours and effort to try to improve.

As a new season begins, they’re focusing on their motto of being “All In,” focusing on getting better day by day.

“We talked about being all in and really taking that mindset into every day of whatever we’ve got going on at that moment. Are we going to stay engaged in that and not worry about Waldorf a week from now or Morningside at the end of the year? Just like one day at a time, one rep at a time and continue to try to improve every day,” said Shane LaDage, Briar Cliff football head coach.

Coach LaDage says he sees this team as a cohesive group that has really bought in to wanting the entire team to succeed as a unit. These veterans are reminding everyone to stay confident in trusting the process.

“Being confident and understanding that the process and all your hard work is going... whatever you put in is what you’re going to get out and I think just getting one percent better is the best thing we can ask for. And I think that’s a successful season seeing that coming out,” said Aaron Okoro, Briar Cliff junior wide receiver.

The Chargers first three games of the season will be on the road against Waldorf, Mount Marty and Midland. Briar Cliff plays at Memorial Field for the first time on September 23 against Hastings at 6:00 p.m.

