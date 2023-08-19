Pilot accused of destroying parking barrier at Denver airport with an ax

FILE - The United Airlines pilot is accused of repeatedly striking the metal parking arm with a...
FILE - The United Airlines pilot is accused of repeatedly striking the metal parking arm with a long-handled ax.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A United Airlines pilot has been charged with criminal mischief for allegedly using an ax to destroy a barrier gate at an employee parking lot at Denver’s airport, telling authorities he was trying to help several drivers exit and he “just hit his breaking point.”

Kenneth Henderson Jones, 63, is accused of repeatedly striking the metal parking arm with a long-handled ax Aug. 2, knocking it off of its base and then fleeing on foot when a lot attendant confronted him. The employee told investigators he was able to grab the weapon from Jones during a scuffle near a security fence. The pilot then ran into a nearby field, where he was taken into custody by Denver police.

According to a report by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Jones told a deputy that about six vehicles were behind each of the parking lot’s three exit gates, so he retrieved the ax from his parked car to help the drivers leave.

“Kenneth started by saying he just hit his breaking point,” the report stated.

Jones, who was released shortly after the scuffle, did not immediately respond to a phone message left by The Associated Press on Friday evening. A statement issued by the airline Friday said Jones “was removed from the schedule and is on leave while United conducts an internal investigation.”

The manager of the lot said it would cost about $300 to fix the damaged parking arm, according to the sheriff’s office report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Southeast South Dakota were called in to help with a...
Police: 2 women arrested after running over officer, leading pursuit in stolen vehicle
This picture shows damage at Tri-State in Sioux City.
Car swerves to avoid deer, hits over 10 vehicles at Tri-State Auto Sales
The roundabout is located in Orange City, Iowa where Iowa Highway 10 and Jay Avenue meet.
Roundabout in Orange City, IA to open
Police believe the two women pictured here were involved in a crash on Lewis Blvd that damaged...
Sioux City Police looking for 2 women allegedly involved in crash on Lewis Blvd
2 people die after tractor vs minivan crash in Cuming County, NE

Latest News

This Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, 1:10 p.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Powerful Hurricane Hilary heads for Mexico’s Baja. Rare tropical storm watch issued for California
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Spencer, IA man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography
FILE - Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the...
Lolita the orca, 57, dies at Miami Seaquarium after half-century in captivity
A football coach who found himself without a job after holding prayers on the field returned to...
School reinstates football coach who lost his job after praying on field
Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes stands with his wife Brittany Mahomes for his...
‘Scariest 30 min of my life’: Baby Mahomes rushed to emergency room