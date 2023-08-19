Pink Ladies raises money for people fighting cancer

The Pink Ladies have raised and donated $30,000 to those in need two years.
By Connor Trett
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa - A local darts organization has made it their mission to raise money for those battling cancer.

The Pink Ladies held a darts tournament to raise, and donate, money Saturday afternoon at Pub 52 in Sergeant Bluff. Money is raised through donations, silent auctions, and entry fees from previous dart and golf tournaments. During the games, three individuals were brought up to receive $1,500 donations each to help them as they fight.

“It means a lot to us to be able to help people, to go out and give people what they need in order to survive when they’re battling something so serious,” said a member of the Pink Ladies Arah Montagne. “They can use that $1,500 however they see fit; be it bills, because a lot of people can’t work during cancer treatments, it can go to medical bills, rent, groceries, whatever they need to survive. We are just here to help them make ends meat.”

With their donations on Saturday, the Pink Ladies crossed over $30,000 of donations in just over two years.

