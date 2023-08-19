Siouxland Heatwave Arrives

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - To put it simply, it is going to be a very hot and sunny day. A heat advisory goes into effect at 1PM and will expire at 9PM. Temperatures will quickly rise this afternoon in the upper 90s to near triple digits in some locations. Additionally, when you combine humidity values with the excessive heat, it could feel like it is near 110 degrees. If that was not enough, an air quality alert for smoke from Canadian wildfires is in effect until midnight. If you have to be outside for any amount of time today, stay hydrated and get into the shade as much as possible.

Although the extended forecast is hot, a brief break arrives in the form of cooler weather on Sunday. Temperatures will drop into the upper 80s and low 90s as winds shift out of the north during the day Saturday. Earlier this week it looked like Sunday would be just as hot, but we will take all the relief we can get as oppressive heat returns Monday.

High temperatures between Monday and Thursday will be in the upper 90s if not the low triple digits with little to no precipitation expected. Sioux City has not hit 100 degrees this year so far and now there is a chance that milestone will be hit in consecutive days.

When will we drop below 90 degrees?

