Siouxland squads hit the gridiron in week 0 matchups

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was week 0 for high school football in Siouxland as a few squads hit the gridiron to begin their seasons.

That included the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies who took down Parker 48-6 to open their title defense. Over in Irene, the Eagles of Irene-Wakonda were not as lucky falling to Canistota 55-0 in a mercy rule.

Other South Dakota Siouxland squads in action included the Gayville-Volin Raiders who opened with a 60-30 loss at the Hands of Corsica-Stickney, and the Viborg Hurley Cougars who pounced quickly on Sunshine Bible Academy winning 54-0 in a mercy rule.

The lone Nebraska game featuring Siouxland squads featured the Elgin Public Pope John Wolfpack asserting their dominance over the Wausa Vikings as they cruised to a 44-14 victory.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.