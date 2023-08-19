Siouxland squads hit the gridiron in week 0 matchups

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was week 0 for high school football in Siouxland as a few squads hit the gridiron to begin their seasons.

That included the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies who took down Parker 48-6 to open their title defense. Over in Irene, the Eagles of Irene-Wakonda were not as lucky falling to Canistota 55-0 in a mercy rule.

Other South Dakota Siouxland squads in action included the Gayville-Volin Raiders who opened with a 60-30 loss at the Hands of Corsica-Stickney, and the Viborg Hurley Cougars who pounced quickly on Sunshine Bible Academy winning 54-0 in a mercy rule.

The lone Nebraska game featuring Siouxland squads featured the Elgin Public Pope John Wolfpack asserting their dominance over the Wausa Vikings as they cruised to a 44-14 victory.

