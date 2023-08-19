Small break from intense heat Sunday before it returns

Excessive Heat Watch
Excessive Heat Watch(KTIV)
By Cat Taylor
Aug. 19, 2023
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday was incredibly hot with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values up to 115 degrees! More heat is on the way, but we will see a brief break tomorrow before record heat returns Monday.

A “cold” front will push through the area Saturday evening with a stray shower or two along the front. Any precipitation will be quick and light. Behind the front highs will dip slightly to the low 90s for Sunday.

Intense heat returns Monday with highs close to century mark, likely tying or breaking the record set in 1955, and heat index values above 110 degrees. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect starting Monday through Wednesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be slightly less humid but the actual air temperature will be higher. Highs expected to be above 100 degrees with heat index values around 105. Both days could see their high temperature records tied or broken.

Thankfully, this weather pattern should break down with a stronger cold front due Thursday night bringing highs back down to near normal by next weekend.

