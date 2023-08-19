Spencer, IA man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man could spend the next two decades in federal prison after admitting to possessing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says 41-year-old Leighton Marshal Jones of Spencer entered a guilty plea on Friday to a count of Possession of Child Pornography.

At his plea hearing, Jones admitted some of the material in his possession depicted a child under the age of 12.

He faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and at least an additional five years of supervised release after his sentence is complete.

A sentencing date for Jones has not yet been set, but he is already behind bars, in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

