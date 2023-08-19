Yankton holds 40th Riverboat Days

Riverboat Days festivities will continue on throughout the weekend.
Riverboat Days festivities will continue on throughout the weekend.(KTIV)
By Connor Trett
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. - The city of Yankton, South Dakota hosted their 40th River Boat Days celebration, and the heat didn’t slow them down one bit.

River Boat Days began as a way to bring a fun celebration to the town on the river and it’s doubled as a summer sendoff. Over the three-day festival, Yankton and the surrounding communities come together for all kinds of free entertainment including parades, live music, art fairs, great food and much more.

“A group of core individuals had a vision of celebrating our heritage on the river, and it has just grown and grown every year,” said the Riverboat Belle, Sandy Hoffner. “It’s a slice of Americana at its best. You see all of these people that you know in town, everybody is happy to be there. It’s just America at its best.”

The KTIV team even flung a few bings during the big parade this moring in Yankton. The festivities will continue on into tomorrow with more live music, raffle drawings, wood carving auctions, and more. A full itinerary can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This picture shows damage at Tri-State in Sioux City.
Car swerves to avoid deer, hits over 10 vehicles at Tri-State Auto Sales
Sioux City Police responded to a robbery on Nebraska Street Friday morning that resulted in...
Sioux City Police arrest 19-year-old and 3 minors after early morning robbery
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Southeast South Dakota were called in to help with a...
Police: 2 women arrested after running over officer, leading pursuit in stolen vehicle
KTIV has been digging deeper into the allegations and has spoken to several people involved,...
EXPLAINER: Breakdown of parents’ allegations against Sioux City School Board members, Sioux City Police Chief
A $1 Michigan home described as 'world's cheapest home' hits the market.
‘World’s cheapest home’ listed for sale for $1

Latest News

Thomas Joy, the founder of the Life Rolls On Truck Show
“Life Rolls On Truck Show” in Cushing, IA raises funds for a cause
The Pink Ladies have raised and donated $30,000 to those in need two years.
Pink Ladies raises money for people fighting cancer
Spencer, IA man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography
FBI warns about online payment scam linking teens to child porn distribution