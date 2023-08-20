Cooler conditions on Sunday will not last

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a hot and humid Saturday across Siouxland. We saw temperatures in the mid to upper 90s topping off at 98 here in Sioux City. Sunday will be partly cloudy and “cooler” with highs in the mid 80s to near 90. Northerly winds are preventing us from nearing 100 degrees in consecutive days. However, three of the next four days have the potential to break record high temperatures. That is one of the reasons an excessive heat watch begins Monday afternoon and will not expire until Wednesday evening. This period of time brings along heat index values between 100-110+ degrees.

Monday will be a hot day and possibly the day with the highest feel like temperatures. Mid 90s to low 100s arrive in the afternoon hours with southerly winds helping fuel those temperatures. The record high here in Sioux city is 99 degrees and that is the forecasted high temperature.

Tuesday and Wednesday although not as humid will be the best chance of passing 100 degrees and some locations could near 105 degrees. One more hot day is in play Thursday nearing 100. Our best chance at precipitation arrives Thursday afternoon and evening, but even then, chances are low.

We look to drop below 90 on Friday with even cooler weather next weekend.

