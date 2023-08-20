Dangerous, record heat arrives Monday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunday was slightly cooler but still quite hot with highs reaching 90 degrees. The low humidity today will disappear by Monday as south winds return with moisture from the Gulf.

Intense heat returns Monday with highs close to century mark, likely tying or breaking the record set in 1955, and heat index values near 115 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect starting Monday through Wednesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be slightly less humid but the actual air temperature will be higher. Highs expected to be above 100 degrees with heat index values around 105 to 110. Both days will likely see their high temperature records broken from 1914 and 1038 respectively.

Thankfully, this weather pattern should break down with a stronger cold front due Thursday night bringing highs back down to near normal by next weekend. This cold front will possibly bring some precipitation as well.

