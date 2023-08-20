Hawaiian Creighton students host donation drive to support Maui after wildfires

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton University students are stepping up to help the community impacted by the wildfires on Maui.

In the parking lot and lobby of the Lied Education Center for Arts on Creighton’s campus until 5 p.m. Sunday, you can find students like Lindsey Kimoto, who is from the island of Maui.

“I was learning about all of it through text and call with my family and friends and what seemed like just another bushfire that happens on the island of Maui turned out to be such a devastating event.”

Kimoto was already on campus in Omaha when the fires broke out not far from her home.

For her and other Hawaiian students on campus, they were heartbroken and feeling helpless.

“It feels like you can’t do anything, and growing up on the island of Maui, we were always taught to care for your neighbors and reach out and make sure everyone’s okay so it was just so hard that we weren’t able to connect with some people,” she adds.

But even from thousands of miles away, the students stepped up to help make a difference and help their home. The Creighton Hawaii Club, which Kimoto is president of, has gathered dozens of donations over the last two days, all of it going directly to Maui.

“Being the first week of school, things are crazy and this happened so quickly,” Kimoto says. “But garnering all this support from the Creighton campus but also the Omaha community has been super easy, I mean, everyone is willing to reach out and help out however they can, and it really means a lot to all of us.”

From personal hygiene products to clothes and linens, the Creighton Hawaii Club says anything and everything helps. Monetary donations are also being accepted.

“Donations are going to have to supply for days, weeks, months to come, years maybe.”

Ties with airline workers and people on the island will get the supplies shipped to the shelters in Maui.

Students like Kimoto say it warms their hearts to be able to help their home, and they’re thankful for Omaha.

“We really appreciate and we’re super grateful for all that’s come in, all the thoughts and prayers that we’re receiving, it means a lot to us.”

Kimoto says Creighton’s Hawaii Club is in the process of planning more events to support Maui in the future, too.

Information will be posted on the club’s Facebook page and Instagram account.

Community members wanting to help can also reach out to Creighton University to help connect to the Hawaii Club.

