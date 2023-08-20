Sioux City West football looks to keep building off last season’s foundation

By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Game week is nearly here as the high school football season will be in full swing come Friday. Sioux City West football says they’re focusing on continuing to build the foundation heading into the upcoming season.

The Wolverines finished last season at 3-7 overall, which was the most wins the program had racked up since the 2017-2018 season. Head coach Brandon Holmes says the team built that foundation last season getting in a good spot, but now it’s all about how they can continue to build off that. It all starts with being accountable with the little things on the field.

Coach Holmes says all athletes naturally strive to want to win, but he’s even more proud of the character he’s seen in this team.

“Character is something that we harp on all the time, on and off the field. Within my four years of coaching, this is what’s been one of the best character-based teams. We have kids early, we have kids staying later, working hard in the weight room. We’re very impressed with what we’ve been doing up until now,” said Brandon Holmes, Sioux City West football head coach.

The Wolverines will get their first test to see what they’re made of as they take on Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln on Friday at 7 p.m.

