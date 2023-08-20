South Sioux City football brings new mindset & new stadium excitement into upcoming season

The South Sioux City Cardinals are excited to see how they can continue to grow with an older...
The South Sioux City Cardinals are excited to see how they can continue to grow with an older team this season.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The wait for high school football in Siouxland is about to finally be over as all the action returns on the gridiron this upcoming Friday.

The South Sioux City Cardinals are excited to see how they can continue to grow with an older team this season. The Cardinals finished last season at 2-7 overall, but say they were a very young team that learned a lot, and are now ready to return to action. They say they’re eager to see what their offense can do this season with a lot of veteran leadership up front on the offensive line.

The Cardinals say last season was tough to see several games slip away by just one possession, but this year is all about executing and playing all four quarters.

”I think offensive, D is probably the best part. Because everybody’s bringing the energy, you know, we’re keeping the intensity high, and I think we’re all committed. Communication is the highest, the biggest factor in our team. We’re all just like one big family, and I think that’s probably the biggest role in that,” said Tony Palmer, South Sioux City junior running back.

The Cardinals are also looking forward to playing in their brand new home stadium this season. They’ll start their season on the road at Sioux City North.

