Suspect arrested in killing of 11-year-old Texas girl whose body was left under bed

Police arrested 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, initially named as a person of...
Police arrested 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, initially named as a person of interest, in connection to the murder of 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez, who was found deceased by her father on Aug. 12.(Pasadena Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Texas (AP) - A man suspected of sexually assaulting and killing an 11-year-old girl before stashing her body under her bed in her family’s suburban Houston apartment has been arrested, police said Saturday.

Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, 18, was identified as a person of interest Friday. The Pasadena Police Department said in a statement Saturday that since then, investigators were able to obtain additional evidence linking him to the death of Maria Gonzalez, and they arrested him in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Police said the suspect will be charged with capital murder and is awaiting extradition to Texas.

According to KHOU-TV, Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said investigators interviewed and collected DNA from Gracia-Rodriguez the day Maria Gonzalez’s body was found, but said he wasn’t on their radar at the time.

The Gonzales family released a statement thanking Pasadena and Louisiana police for arresting the suspect.

“May he be burdened with the full weight of the law, for what he has done to my daughter,” the statement said.

Police say the 11-year-old victim was strangled to death and sexually assaulted. (KTRK, CARMELO GONZALEZ, CNN)

Police have said that Maria Gonzalez had been home alone last Saturday morning when someone knocked at the door. The girl texted her father, Carmelo Gonzalez, who had just gone to work. He told KHOU that he told his daughter not to answer the door. Maria Gonzalez said she wouldn’t and would stay in her bed. But she didn’t answer his subsequent calls.

So Carmelo Gonzalez asked his brother and sister-in-law, who live in the same apartment complex, to check on his daughter, police said Tuesday. They found the front door unlocked and things out of place when they went inside. But they did not find her.

When Carmelo Gonzalez returned home, he searched the apartment and found his daughter underneath her bed, wrapped in a trash bag and placed inside a laundry basket. Police said the girl had been strangled to death and sexually assaulted.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This picture shows damage at Tri-State in Sioux City.
Car swerves to avoid deer, hits over 10 vehicles at Tri-State Auto Sales
Sioux City Police responded to a robbery on Nebraska Street Friday morning that resulted in...
Sioux City Police arrest 19-year-old and 3 minors after early morning robbery
Jason Halkias, left, visited his 100th location on Friday.
Iowa man stops at Orange City to visit his 100th Pizza Ranch
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Southeast South Dakota were called in to help with a...
Police: 2 women arrested after running over officer, leading pursuit in stolen vehicle
KTIV has been digging deeper into the allegations and has spoken to several people involved,...
EXPLAINER: Breakdown of parents’ allegations against Sioux City School Board members, Sioux City Police Chief

Latest News

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, celebrates his goal against Nashville SC with teammates...
Messi scores in regulation, penalties to lead Inter Miami past Nashville in Leagues Cup final
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary downgraded again to Category 1 as Mexico and California brace for impact
FILE - Ron Cephas Jones arrives at the second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Sunday,...
Ron Cephas Jones, ‘This Is Us’ actor who won 2 Emmys, dies at 66
Growing wildfires in parts of Washington state are forcing evacuations.
1 dead, 185 structures destroyed in eastern Washington wildfire