2 dead in car vs train crash in South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ELKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating after two people died on Friday when a car crashed into a moving train in Elkton.

According to the Department of Public Safety, at about 7 p.m. a 2011 Kia Sorrento was traveling south on SD Highway 13 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crashed through the warning arm of the train crossing, hitting the train passing through the highway.

Authorities say the Sorrento caught fire and trapped the two occupants of the car, both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash caused the train to derail and collide with a grain elevator. SD Highway 13 was closed for several hours and Cornell Avenue will remain closed for several days while the derailed train cars are moved.

The names of those involved have not been released pending family notification. All information released so far is preliminary.

