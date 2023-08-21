9-year-old, Iowa woman killed in Osceola County crash

SIBLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - Two people have died, including a child, after a crash Sunday morning in Northwest Iowa.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the two-vehicle crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. in Osceola County near the intersection of US-59 and Co Hwy A34.

The ISP says an SUV, driven by 27-year-old Dore Oswaldo Hernandes Canales of Sioux City, was traveling eastbound on A34 and did not stop at the intersection’s stop sign. While going through the intersection, the SUV was struck by a vehicle going southbound on US-59. The two vehicles ended up going off the roadway, with Canales’s SUV rolling and striking a nearby water tower.

Twenty-four-year-old Jessica Ricardo of Sioux City and an unidentified 9-year-old died in the crash.

Multiple people were also injured in the crash. They included a 10-year-old and 6-year-old, both unidentified, as well as 54-year-old Edith Marina Canales Rivas of Sioux City and the southbound vehicle’s driver, 22-year-old Benjamin Gibson of Sibley, Iowa. The eastbound SUV’s driver, Canales, was also injured in the crash and sent to a nearby hospital. The extent of everyone’s injuries was not listed in the ISP’s crash report.

The crash remains under investigation.

