Acapella group Pentatonix coming to Omaha this holiday season

An iconic acapella group is making a stop in Omaha this holiday season.
An iconic acapella group is making a stop in Omaha this holiday season.(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An iconic acapella group is making a stop in Omaha this holiday season.

Pentatonix will be making a stop at Omaha’s CHI Health Center as part of its Most Wonderful Tour of the Year. A new Greatest Christmas Hits album is being released in tandem with the tour, the group’s seventh holiday album. The group is set to take the stage November 21.

The tour kicks off November 14 in Palm Springs, Calif., and runs through December 21, with the last stop in Austin, Texas.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a car vs ambulance crash Monday morning in South Sioux City, Nebraska.
Authorities respond to car vs ambulance crash in South Sioux City
9-year-old, Iowa woman killed in Osceola County crash
UPDATE: two dead in car vs. train crash in Elkton
2 dead in car vs train crash in South Dakota
Thomas Joy, the founder of the Life Rolls On Truck Show
“Life Rolls On Truck Show” in Cushing, IA raises funds for a cause
Tatyana Koltunyuk, 65, was swimming off Rockaway Beach on Aug. 7 when a shark bit into her left...
Shark bite victim has had 5 surgeries, left with permanent disability, daughter says

Latest News

Summit Carbon Solutions permit hearing with Iowa Utilities Board beginning Tuesday in Fort Dodge
Summit Carbon Solutions permit hearing with Iowa Utilities Board beginning Tuesday in Fort Dodge
Authorities respond to car vs ambulance crash in South Sioux City
Iowa State Fair Straw Poll finds Biden, Trump, Wagner leading their political parties
UPDATE: two dead in car vs. train crash in Elkton
2 dead in car vs train crash in South Dakota