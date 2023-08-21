Authorities respond to car vs ambulance crash in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The South Sioux City Police Department was sent to an accident Monday morning for a crash involving an ambulance crash.

The car vs ambulance crash happened at the West 29th and Hwy 77 Bypass. The highway’s northbound lanes were closed after the crash, with police asking commuters to find an alternate route if possible.

The ambulance involved in the crash was from Ponca Fire Rescue.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.