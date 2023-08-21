Coaches Corner: Sioux City North looking to continue elevating program this upcoming football season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City North football program has been on the rise the past few seasons totaling up five wins last season, and six wins in 2021.

But the Stars are hungry to do everything they can to elevate the program to the next level by earning a spot in the playoffs and making a run. Sioux City North feels confident heading into the season with a veteran heavy group returning, along with all members of the coaching staff returning.

As the Stars enter their first game week of the season, they’re full of excitement to finally show off all their hard work on the field.

“A lot of excitement. Our boys are really fired up to play, like I said, they’re kind of ready to hit someone with a different color jersey. There’s been great leadership. The biggest thing we got to keep on building is our intensity, and kind of helping our younger guys come along as the season continues to go,” said Mitch Mohr, Sioux City North football head coach.

The veteran leadership on this year’s team knows what it takes to be successful. They’re reminding those around them to keep working hard to be able to have a shot of accomplishing all the goals the program has for the upcoming season.

“We’re going to continue to grow, we’ve got to get to the playoffs. You know, it’s kind of that next step, we’ve flirted with getting in the playoffs, you know, sitting right outside that 16,18, 21. We find a way to get to playoffs, that’s that next stuff. Those are just benchmarks we need to make as a program,” said Mohr.

Coach Mohr is entering his seventh season at Sioux City North. He says year after year, it’s the relationships formed with players and others on the coaching staff that make his job so fulfilling.

“It’s growing those relationships. You see those kids as freshmen, got a handful that are out playing in college right now, and still talking to them. You know, watching those kids grow from being 13 to 18 years old, and then just even the relationships I have with my staff as well, too. They’re some of my good friends and, you know, without them, it’s hard to have the program that we have, so I have a lot of that success thanks to them,” said Mohr.

Coach Mohr shares more about what the Stars are hoping to accomplish this season on this week’s edition of Coaches Corner.

