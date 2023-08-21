Dangerous heat continues for next couple of days

**Excessive Heat Warning for all of Siouxland until 10 pm Wednesday**

Excessive Heat Warning (KTIV)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The heat index in areas of Siouxland went over 115 degrees this afternoon as dew points soared over 80 degrees with temperatures in the 90s.

Now while the humidity will go down a bit over the next couple of days, the air temperature is about to get even hotter.

Even tonight is going to stay very warm with lows only able to go down into the mid 70s under clear skies.

Tuesday will give us another sizzling day as highs will likely top 100 degrees in parts of Siouxland, and even though the humidity level goes down a bit, the heat index will still be topping out around 115 degrees.

Because of the dangerous heat index we’re going to continue to feel, an Excessive Heat Warning continues for all of the KTIV viewing area through Wednesday at 10 pm.

First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday to better alert you to the dangerous conditions being caused by the extreme heat.

Nothing really changes on Wednesday with highs again going over 100 degrees with a heat index still over 115 degrees possible.

While Thursday will still not be cool, we will get to see a step in the right direction as highs will be in the upper 90s with humidity levels lowering just a bit.

We’ll see more clouds Thursday night with maybe a small chance of a thundershower as cooler air will start moving in.

Friday will start feeling a bit better with highs in the upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Can we keep that cooling trend going into the weekend?

I’ll have more on your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.