Excessive heat returns to Siouxland this week.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. This morning isn’t so bad. We are in the 60s and 70s across the region, with the wind calming out of the east.

Today is going to be hot in Siouxland. We are forecasting highs to be in the 90s and 100s across the region, with heat index values climbing close to 110 degrees, which is why we have heat alerts going into effect across the region.

Starting at noon, all of the KTIV viewing area will be under heat alerts until Wednesday, as we will be seeing record-high temperatures and heat index values climbing up to 115 degrees. So be sure you are staying cool outside for the next couple days here in Siouxland.

The rest of the work week is looking hot and steamy, with highs in the triple digits and heat index values near 115 degrees. The good news is that this weekend we will see more average temperatures getting into the 80s, with a chance of a few showers later this week.

I have all the details in the attached video and the latest on News 4 at Noon.

