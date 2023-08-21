Explorers drop series to Sioux Falls as Canaries take walk-off win

By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers have experienced all of the emotions in their series with Sioux Falls from falling 5-0 in game one, to bouncing back with a 11-3 win in game two.

That set up a big rubber match with the series win on the line Sunday afternoon. Two teams are also battling for second place in the West Division standings with the Explorers currently holding on to a game and a half lead.

The Canaries jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth thanks to two homeruns from Mike Hart, but the Explorers would keep chipping away. A single from Vince Fernandez would score John Nogowski in the sixth, then a solo home run from Matt Lloyd in the eighth would make it a one-run game. Later on in the eighth, a double from Kyle Kasser tied up the game at 5-5.

The Explorers were one out away from playing extra innings, but Sioux Falls’ Trevor Achenbach delivered the game-winning hit to right to drive in the run for the walk-off win 6-5.

The Explorers will begin a three-game series as part of the final six-game homestand of the season Tuesday night August 22 against the Milwaukee Milkmen at 7:05 p.m.

