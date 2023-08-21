Get lunch for $10 during ‘Restaurant Week: Lunch Edition’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Are you looking for a good place to grab a quick lunch this week? Well, Downtown Partners - Sioux City has you covered.

“Restaurant Week: Lunch Edition” is back in Downtown Sioux City starting Tuesday, Aug. 22, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 26.

Throughout the week, 18 participating downtown lunch spots are offering a set menu that includes lunch options for $10.

The purpose of Restaurant Week is to highlight our local cuisine at a discounted price.

A full list of participating restaurants can be found below, click on the links to see each restaurant’s $10 menu.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.