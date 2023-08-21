Kids Night at the Speedway hopes to grow interest in the sport of racing

Kids Night began 3 years ago and has worked to get Siouxland's next generation interested in the sport of racing.(KTIV)
By Connor Trett
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, S.D. - Sunday night up in Jefferson, South Dakota the Interstate Speedway held Kids Night at the Races.

This is the third year that the speedway has hosted kids night; the event saw kids being able to enter into raffles to win prizes like brand new bicycles and toys, and they could check out the cars competing in the races up close before they went out on the track. The night was put together in hopes of sparking their interest in the sport of racing.

“It’s all about the kids; we have cars, toys to give away, a candy toss at intermission, we have some of the drivers bring their racecars up so kids can see them,” said the event’s organizer Brad Green. “It’s all about them to keep them interested in the sport and keep our sport of racing going.”

Kids night was able to bring in more than just racing fans. The Musketeers mascot, Charlie was also in attendance to get fans excited for the upcoming hockey season as well.

