Safety reminders when driving near a school bus this year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - According to the Sioux City Police Department, last school year 32 citations were given to people who passed a parked school bus when its stop sign was out.

That is down from the 2021 school year when 55 citations were issued. Sgt. Tom Gill said the department works hard to provide the knowledge people need to know about school bus safety.

He said drivers should slow down any time they’re close to a school bus and stop when the amber lights are on and remain stopped until the bus is back in motion. When a school bus first stops a driver will see amber lights, then the door will open and red lights will flash until the bus returns in motion.

“A kind of the rule of thumb is 15 feet behind that school bus is the safe stopping distance. So make sure you’re stopped 15 feet or more behind that school bus. When those amber lights come on, just be ready to stop because you know that arm is coming down,” said Gill.

Just because an officer isn’t around doesn’t mean people who pass a stopped school won’t get caught, the bus drivers also submit reports to police.

“Our drivers are instructed to gather as much information as possible from the vehicle that they see. They try to capture the make and model color of the vehicle, And they try to get the license plate number. They also try to indicate who was driving if it was a male or a female or how many people were in the car,” said Doug Stewart, Sioux City Community Schools transportation supervisor.

Gill said there will also be increased patrols around neighborhoods next to schools as well.

