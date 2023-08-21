Venus Williams withdraws from Cleveland event with knee injury, but plans on playing in U.S. Open

Venus Williams, of the United States, plays a shot during her women's first-round match against...
Venus Williams, of the United States, plays a shot during her women's first-round match against Madison Keys, also of the United States, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Venus Williams withdrew from Tennis in the Land on Sunday because of a knee injury, but the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion plans on playing in next week’s U.S. Open.

Williams released a video through the promoter of the WTA 250 event in downtown Cleveland, saying: “Unfortunately, my knee is just not acting right. It’s not supporting me being on the court.”

The 43-year-old Williams has received a wild card to compete at the U.S. Open, which begins on Aug. 28. She won back-to-back titles at Flushing Meadows in 2000-2001 after reaching the final in her debut in 1997.

“It’s such a bummer, but I’m going to work on myself and get myself together to be at the U.S. Open,” she said.

Williams had been scheduled to play her opening match in Cleveland on Monday, five days after she was defeated by Zheng Qinwen of China at the Western and Southern Open in Mason, Ohio.

Earlier at the tournament outside Cincinnati, she earned her first win over a top-20 opponent in four years, beating No. 16 Veronika Kudermetova of Russia. Williams has a 3-6 record this season and is ranked No. 407 in the world after missing nearly six months with an injury.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Joy, the founder of the Life Rolls On Truck Show
“Life Rolls On Truck Show” in Cushing, IA raises funds for a cause
Tatyana Koltunyuk, 65, was swimming off Rockaway Beach on Aug. 7 when a shark bit into her left...
Shark bite victim has had 5 surgeries, left with permanent disability, daughter says
Two of these machines in Sioux City are slowing traffic down.
Speed kiosks slowing people down in Sioux City
Sioux City Police responded to a robbery on Nebraska Street Friday morning that resulted in...
Sioux City Police arrest 19-year-old and 3 minors after early morning robbery
Jason Halkias, left, visited his 100th location on Friday.
Iowa man stops at Orange City to visit his 100th Pizza Ranch

Latest News

FILE - A mother and a child became stuck in a fast stretch of the Swift River in Albany, New...
Man dies while trying to rescue wife and child from New Hampshire river
Fraternal twin, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Newborn twins share birthday with parents
The scene of a car vs ambulance crash Monday morning in South Sioux City, Nebraska.
Authorities respond to car vs ambulance crash in South Sioux City
This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Judge hands down lengthy sentence to Lucy Letby, the most prolific child killer in modern UK history
Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan
Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan