Young SB-L roster ready to make the most of their opportunity

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - It is officially game week here in Siouxland as we are now just five days away from the first full week of high school football.

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors are ready to see what they can do on the field with a very young team this year.

The Warriors finished last season at 3-6 overall, but they’re now trying to replace 19 seniors from last year’s team. Only six seniors return on this year’s roster meaning there’s a lot of opportunity for the Warriors this season with a young group full of sophomores and juniors. Head coach Justin Smith, who’s entering his 11th season as head coach, says this group is still hungry and has shown the ability to be mentally and physically tough.

Smith says they’re not focusing on the results, but instead focusing on the little details day by day.

”We’re expecting the same thing we do out of every single kid: get better every day. You know, we really don’t talk wins and losses, we really don’t talk too much about that type of thing. We talk about, if we show up and get better every day, good things are going to happen,” said Justin Smith, SB-L football head coach.

It’s a small but mighty group of seniors this year for the Warriors, but that’s not stopping them from showing their leadership. They’re feeling confident in what they’ve seen from the underclassmen, and are eager to see it all come together on the field.

”We’ve got to be physically stronger than everyone else. We have some new guys coming in filling up spots, and they’ve done really well. They’ve taken the responsibilities well in week one, and I’m really happy to see what they can do with season,” said Ryan Hoffman, SB-L senior quarterback.

The Warriors will kick off their season on Friday night as they host LeMars.

