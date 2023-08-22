Excessive heat continues for our Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. This morning, we are seeing humid and muggy conditions. Temperatures are in the 70s and 80s across the region.

Dewpoints are also in the 70s and 80s, so we are seeing some foggy conditions, especially in eastern Siouxland.

On top of all the foggy and muggy conditions, we already have heat indexes (feel-like temperatures) in the upper 80s and low 90s across the region.

This is why we have an excessive heat warning until Wednesday night because heat index values will be near 120 degrees across the region today. Our actual temperatures will be in the upper 90s and low 100s, and the wind will be somewhat breezy out of the south, up to 15 miles per hour.

Thursday will also be hot in Siouxland, with highs in the 90s, but by Friday, highs will be in the 80s, with the chance of some rain and a few thunderstorms possible.

Then this weekend, highs will be below average in the low 80s across the region.

We have all the details in the attached video, and the latest will be on News 4 at noon.

