Excessive Heat Warning continues across Siouxland through Wednesday

By Ron Demers
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
**Excessive Heat Warning for all of Siouxland until 10 pm Wednesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another hot and humid day across the region as air temperatures hit the triple digits in many areas although the dew points did come down just a bit on Tuesday.

We’ll have another very warm night with lows in the mid to upper 70s under mostly clear skies.

Get ready for another day of oppressively warm temperatures on Wednesday with highs again soaring a bit over 100 degrees although the humidity should be a little bit lower again.

Despite the lower humidity, the heat index could still reach above 105 degrees and all of Siouxland will continue in an Excessive Heat Warning throughout the day.

Because this kind of heat can be dangerous, another First Alert Weather Day will be in effect on Wednesday so please continue to drink plenty of water and limit your time outdoors.

The humidity should continue to come down some on Thursday and although it will be another hot day, we’ll be seeing a step in the right direction with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees with the heat index again above 100 degrees.

As a cold front moves through Thursday night, we’ll see a slight chance of thunderstorms.

The better cooling finally moves in on Friday when highs will be in the upper 80s, and while this is still above average, it should be feeling much better than these previous days.

Can we keep the cooler weather coming in for the weekend?

I’ll have the latest tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

